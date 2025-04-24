Athletics

Veiqaravi sprints to 400m finals

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

April 24, 2025 1:01 pm

Poasa Veiqaravi of Lekutu Secondary School

Poasa Veiqaravi of Lekutu Secondary School will be an athlete to look out for in the 400-meter junior boys’ final at the 2025 Fiji Finals competition.

The 15-year-old pulled off an impressive win in the heats this morning, coming in from behind to beat three opponents in the last 50m to finish in first place.

Veiqaravi says this is his first time participating in the competition, and his nervousness got the best of him before his event this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was scared when we were getting ready to start the race. Even though I didn’t start well, I’m happy I was able to finish in first place. The final will be held tomorrow, and I’m looking forward to competing.”

He adds that he slowly managed to regain his confidence in the race and came in from fourth place to finish in first, booking a spot in the finals tomorrow.

Veiqaravi is also set to participate in the 200m event on Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Rabuka seeks support from Sir Tony Blair

FBC takes over ROC Market operations

FRA undertakes chip sealing on Ratu Kadavulevu Road

Civilian assists in apprehending escapee

Over 2,000 athletes chase glory, Saukuru sends well wishes

Alleged financial mismanagement at Savusavu Town Council

Skills shortage demands bold investment in TVET

No distress call made in Suva dock incident

Fiji learning from Singapore’s economic success

Digital economy report urges stronger support for women

Gavoka pays tribute to Pope Francis

Veiqaravi sprints to 400m finals

Violinist Esther Abrami pays tribute to female composers in album 'Women'

Tina Knowles is tracing the throughline of Beyoncé and Solange’s success

Pope Francis' body to be taken to St Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral

Carlos Santana postpones a second Texas tour stop after a positive test for COVID-19

US calls EU fines on Apple and Meta 'economic extortion'

Fiji Finals celebrates 50 years of passion and perseverance

Stakeholders to discuss traffic layout for Nadi Town

Powerful earthquake shakes Istanbul, dozens hurt jumping from buildings

Palace's Mateta denies Arsenal win to leave Liverpool on brink of title

A set of first editions of Shakespeare’s plays could fetch $6 million at auction

Tewaka invests $600k on EVs

Trump cuts threaten free vaccine program for kids amid measles outbreak

Semifinals for certain events at 2026 Fiji Finals

Tabuya bets $1k for a new 100m queen

Athletes out to repay parent’s support

Spider-Man Waqa swings back strong

Guler strike maintains Real Madrid's flickering title hopes

Lakers respond, even series vs. Wolves

Jovic double fires Milan into Coppa Italia final with victory over Inter

$15,000 worth of sports equipment for maritime schools

Assault on officers will not be condoned

Carney appeals for support in Quebec, promises protection

Hailey Bieber shares she has ovarian cysts

Ukraine presses for ceasefire as Russia reported to offer concession

Sophie Nyweide, child actor in ‘Mammoth’ and ‘Noah,’ dead at 24

Agriculture Ministry focuses on role regularization

Australian athlete to compete in Fiji Finals

Mother acquitted of infanticide

Tina Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer

More push for digital inclusion

Israel steps up Gaza strikes; polio vaccination halted by blockade

Natua joins tourism growth in the North

Rabitu to start at centre for Drua’s Pacific clash

Cawaci excited to showcase talent

Arts village nears completion stage

Brett likens the revival of ‘Ted Lasso’ to resurrection of dead cat

Kiss not singing the Blues in wait for Wallabies call

Attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir kills 26 people, injures 17

Tudravu orders investigation into online hate speech

Twisties takes over Monday Movies at Damodar Cinemas.

Police intercepts alleged drug dealer

Israel shares, then deletes, condolences over pope's death

Shaquille O’Neal made a fast break to the bathroom

Rugby double header for fans next week

Lady Gaga apologized for mic issues at Coachella

Rubio will not attend Ukraine peace talks in London

134 teachers deregistered for non-compliance

Blue ribbon too close to call: Tabakaucoro

Labasa's main street makeover on track

Rabuka and Wong commit to deepening cooperation

Westpac sounds alarm over tourism slump

Karan breaks Sotutu’s 54-year-old national 10,000m record

Fiji’s future lies in its people, says Bulitavu

Billy Ray and Elizabeth make their relationship Instagram official

Vance warns of 'very dark time' without close US-India ties

Rakuro credits performance to dedication and hard work

House of Beauty thrives

Rising NCDs among issues raised at consultation

Eddie Vedder’s quest to help cure a rare disease

Fiji Finals grandstand tickets sold out

Africans root for first Black pope in modern history

Tourism Fiji ramps up global promotion

Australian leaders vow to stand firm on social media age limits as election nears

Nicole Flender, is having her own moment

Suva Bus Stand gets final touches

Cash prizes for whoever breaks Banuve’s record: Narain

Rabuka receives warm welcome in Singapore

Late Nunes goal lifts Man City to thrilling 2-1 win over Villa

Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan and directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler

At least 20 feared killed in militant attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir

Pope Francis' body to lie in state before funeral on Saturday

Nasilasila grateful for every opportunity

Fiji 7s focuses on defence ahead of LA Championship

No tolerance for drugs at Fiji Finals

Raboiliku bets on Chand for Blue Ribbon

Fiji seeks new climate partners amid uncertain USAID

Adi Maopa athletes ready to soak in Fiji Finals atmosphere

Rabuka offers condolences on passing of Pope Francis

12 locals in Baby Pearls squad depart today

Church expands role in student wellbeing

Municipal Councils and Consumer Council boost accountability

DPM calls for efficient councils to boost tourism growth

23 trained for business in the North

Minister pushes for climate-friendly shipping

Fentanyl threatens to hit Fiji next

Pump fault cuts water to homes

100 trees planted to honour Mother Earth Day

Masi stood down, Matawalu sanctioned

Young Drua stars lead potential debutants in Fijiana XV squad

Fitness and teamwork key in selection: Kolinisau

Tuibau warns of risks in public storytelling

32 gold for day one at 2025 Fiji Finals

Pope’s legacy honoured globally

Michelle Williams has some fun backstage with… Michelle Williams

Cardinals to meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral

School eyes relocation and expansion plans

Third straight Sanatan title for Nasinu Masters

Stevie Nicks working on ‘autobiographical’ album inspired by Prince and other ‘fantastic men’ she’s known

Mataqali Navunibua receives royalty payment after 15-year delay

Trump visa cuts and tariff hikes turn Chinese students away from American Dream

SODELPA begins search for election candidates

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are the moviemaking duo we didn’t know we needed

Early voting in Australia election begins, PM Albanese's party holds slender lead

Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine

This week’s episode of ‘The Last of Us’ absolutely wrecked us

Kyle Connor plays hero again as Jets take 2-0 lead

Assault allegations against Drua player prompts intervention

Twenty-seven agriculture laws under review

Tough competition from Maritime Zone schools: Colati

Addiction story aren't yours to tell, says Kania

Retail policy changes unclear

Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis win Laureus awards

Lakers' star power may not be enough against tenacious Timberwolves

Pope Francis remembered for compassion

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bid to delay trial denied

High Court to rule on Bainimarama and Qiliho motion

Japan's Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 bln

Wood on target as Forest beat Tottenham to go third

Steel beam replacement underway at Lomaloma Jetty

Protecting earth can’t be a performance says Deo

Catholics around the world mourn 'humble' Pope Francis

John Lithgow addresses concerns over ‘Harry Potter’ series casting

US finalizes tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

He was close to the vulnerable, says Archbishop Loy Chong

Natalie Portman says ‘bookish’ persona was ‘my way of protecting myself’ as a child star

Pope Francis was a beacon of peace says Tikoduadua

Report on FICAC chief appointment due today

Suspects of sacrilege case in custody

Family-friendly comedian Nate Bargatze to host 2025 Emmy Awards

Modi, Vance tout progress on India-US trade deal

Carney ahead in polls as Canada enters last week of election campaign

Haley Joel Osment apologizes for ‘disgraceful language’ he used during arrest

Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli probe into Gaza aid workers' killings not enough

Global outpouring of grief as faithful remember Pope Francis

Pacific clash reloaded

Trio to share track shoes at Fiji Finals

Housing crisis deepens

Baby Pearls eye full-time fire

Social pressures spark call for religious unity

China reaffirms support for Fiji

Curry pours in 31 to propel Warriors past Rockets

Retail outlets closed for non-compliances

PSH responds to dengue cases

Policy shift to enhance education quality

Dairy farming gets a boost

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Rise in micro-cinema subculture as streaming reduces traditional audience

Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans

Marlon WIlliams is one of New Zealand's most celebrated voices

Lautoka a fortress for Drua

Church calls for unity with vanua

Vunisea Secondary reigns supreme in Maritime Zone

Employers demand tripartite process

UN pushes for real progress on gender equality

New push to mainstream culture in policy

Quality over quantity at Maritime Zone

Sorby shifts focus to national duties

Sheraton Denarau serves up Easter in style

Lachlan Galvin plays reserve grade

Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other

Alex Garland, is groundbreaking, realistic and frustrating

Sam Darcy cleared of torn ACL

Leaders rally to break drug cycle

Jackson praises Nawai’s return

Families soak up Easter Monday by the sea

Landowners advised to wait for mining phase

Kalikalisui eyes gold at Fiji Finals

Fiji falls short in penalty shootout

Cultural roots strengthened in report

Blind cricket exhibition matches break boundaries

'Chicken jockey' chaos reaches Australian cinemas

Boy dies after being trapped between rocks off NSW beach

Champions League glory after beating Caitlin Foord's Arsenal

Drua focused on the next job

Yächtley Crëw are fully invested

Cruise boom drives fresh investment

Fiji Chess team wins three straight

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks hammer Newcastle Knights 34-14

Sam Darcy injured in Bulldogs

PM’s Asia trip targets trade and security

Make it constitutional, says Nawaikula

Cyber skills fuel new pathways

Devo Babas make their mark in PNG

Putin attends Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine

Nawai’s patience pays off in emotional home debut

Arms case ready for DPP review

Fiji Men through to playoffs at NZ Heritage Hockey Tournament

14-year-old Suryavanshi shines in IPL debut