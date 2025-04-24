Veiqaravi sprints to 400m finals

Poasa Veiqaravi of Lekutu Secondary School

Poasa Veiqaravi of Lekutu Secondary School will be an athlete to look out for in the 400-meter junior boys’ final at the 2025 Fiji Finals competition.

The 15-year-old pulled off an impressive win in the heats this morning, coming in from behind to beat three opponents in the last 50m to finish in first place.

Veiqaravi says this is his first time participating in the competition, and his nervousness got the best of him before his event this morning.

“I was scared when we were getting ready to start the race. Even though I didn’t start well, I’m happy I was able to finish in first place. The final will be held tomorrow, and I’m looking forward to competing.”

He adds that he slowly managed to regain his confidence in the race and came in from fourth place to finish in first, booking a spot in the finals tomorrow.

Veiqaravi is also set to participate in the 200m event on Saturday.

