Marist, MGM lead after day one

The Fiji Finals day one concluded with Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School leading the medal tally.

Marist Brothers High School is leading the boys’ division with 7 medals (3 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze).

Ratu Kadavulevu School is close behind with 6 medals

(3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze), and Suva Grammar School also has 7 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze).

For the girls, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School is in the lead with 8 medals (6 gold, 2 silver).

St Joseph’s Secondary School follows with 3 medals (2 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze), and Ratu Sukuna Memorial has 2 gold medals. Suva Grammar School and Adi Cakobau School are tied with 6 medals each.

The action continues tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium with an exciting lineup of events.

