Nasilivata is Fiji Finals Track Queen

Mahatma Gandhi’s Sera Nasilivata is the new queen of the tracks at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championship, not just because she shattered a 32-year-old record, but her time is faster than both the Intermediate Girls 100m champion Lidia Waqairapoa and Senior Girls blue ribbon winner Claudie David.

Nasilivata ran a time of 12.30s, Waqairapoa clocked 12.51 and David 12.63.

Nasilivata broke Masilina Rakai’s record of 12.34sec set in 1993 when she ran for Ba Methodist High School.

She is likely to scoop the overall best athlete award if she bags gold in the 4x100m thats scheduled later today, and 200m dash tomorrow.

The Fiji Finals continue at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

