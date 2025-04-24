Lone All Saints athlete throws for gold

Sailasa Baledrokadroka.

All Saints Secondary School’s lone athlete, Sailasa Baledrokadroka, has fulfilled a promise he made to himself after winning silver last year by clinching gold in the junior boys’ shot put throw event at this year’s Fiji Finals.

The second-year junior grade athlete says achieving what he set his mind to is a rewarding feeling, and he looks forward to winning gold for his school in the coming years of the competition.

He threw a distance of 13.90 meters.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it’s the best feeling to return home with gold, especially as the school’s only athlete.

“To be able to get this gold for my school and especially for my family is the best feeling ever. Big thanks to my family for always pushing, especially during times when I’m too lazy to train. I know they will be proud of my achievement today. I’m very proud of myself and did not believe I was going to get gold.”

He says giving glory back to God is only right, especially for his guidance in the lead-up to this year’s Fiji Finals.

He thanks his family for being by his side and coaches for helping him better his craft.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Finals continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.