Marist and MGM ahead of the pack

Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School are currently leading the medal tally at midday on Day 2 of the 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships.

Marist leads the boys division with four gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Ratu Kadavulevu School is in second place with three gold, two silver, and one bronze, while Suva Grammar School sits third with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

In the girls division, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School is in front with six gold and two silver medals.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is second with three gold medals, while Saint Joseph’s Secondary School is third with two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

