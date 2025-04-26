[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s 7s side are in for a tough encounter next weekend, as they look to continue their winning ways at the Los Angeles 7s tournament in the United States of America.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau says they are aware of the tough competition ahead of them, and they are ready to go out there and get the job done.

He stressed that the boys have been working on finding the right balance on the field, in terms of putting in the effort in the areas that needs it most.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is something we want to get better at, and I told the boys that we need to find that balance on knowing when to go fast and when to go slow. And I think we’ll be right there and we’ll be competing for the title when we get that right.”

Fiji will face New Zealand in their opening pool match at 6.06am next week Sunday, before taking on Australia at 9.07am.

They will then face Spain at 12.13pm in their final pool game.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.