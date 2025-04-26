Moana Pasifika out-muscles Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s hopes of a top-six finish in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific were dashed this evening after a 34-15 loss to Moana Pasifika.

Moana struck early in the match, with Danny Toala muscling his way into the left corner for the opening try and a 5-0 lead.

Just six minutes later, they extended their advantage as Miracle Faiilagi powered over the try line from a quick-tap five meters out.

The Drua had a chance to respond shortly after the restart, but fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula missed a penalty attempt from 30 meters out.

Moana capitalized on the momentum, adding another try through number eight Semisi Tupou Taeiloa to take a commanding 17-0 lead into halftime.

Moana came out firing in the second half, scoring from a well-executed rolling maul nearly 30 meters out to stretch their lead to 22-0.

The Drua finally got on the scoreboard when captain Tevita Ikanivere broke through Moana’s defense inside the 22 and dove under the posts, narrowing the gap to 22-7.

Armstrong-Ravula added a penalty in the 63rd minute to bring the score to 22-10.

However, Moana answered back as All Blacks veteran Julian Savea powered over in the corner, extending their lead to 27-10.

The Drua responded immediately with a try from Taniela Rakuro, who sprinted down the sideline to bring it to 27-15 after stealing possession after the restart.

Despite a spirited effort, the Drua couldn’t break through Moana’s defense in the final minutes.

Their hopes were extinguished when Tevita Ofa intercepted an offload from Ikanivere and sprinted 50 meters to score, sealing the victory at 34-15.

The defeat marks the Drua’s eighth loss of the competition, effectively ending their chances of reaching the playoffs.

