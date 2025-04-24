Charli XCX, Lola Young and Wham's 'Last Christmas' get Ivor Awards nods

[Source: Reuters]

Charli XCX’s hit album “Brat” and Wham!’s perennial festive hit “Last Christmas” are among the musical works nominated at next month’s Ivors, Britain’s annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers.

Lola Young was in the lead on Wednesday with three nominations, her first from the Ivors Academy.

They included one for rising star, while her single “Messy” was among the contenders for best song musically and lyrically.

Her record “This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway” is nominated for best album, alongside Charli XCX’s “Brat”, which inspired a cultural phenomenon last year, and singer Jordan Rakei’s “The Loop”.

Further nominations went to rappers Ghetts and Berwyn for their albums “On Purpose, With Purpose” and “Who Am I” respectively.

Wham’s “Last Christmas”, which was released in 1984 but regularly returns to the UK charts during the festive season, is nominated in the most performed work category. Its writer, late singer George Michael was last nominated at the Ivors 20 years ago.

Also nominated are Dua Lipa’s “Houdini”, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” and “Prada” by Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe. Harry Styles’ 2022 “As It Was”, nominated for a third year running, completes the most performed work category list.

After winning songwriter of the year at last year’s Ivors, Raye is nominated for best song musically and lyrically for her single “Genesis”. Also nominated in that category are “Child of Mine” by Laura Marling, “In the Modern World” by Fontaines D.C. and Orla Gartland’s “Mine”.

Best contemporary song contenders are Ghetts’ “Double Standards (feat. Sampha)”, Pa Salieu’s “Allergy”, Jade’s “Angel of My Dreams”, Sans Soucis’ “Circumnavigating Georgia” and Bashy’s “How Black Men Lose Their Smile”.

Last month, organisers said Irish rockers U2 would receive the Ivors Academy Fellowship, the UK-based association’s highest honour, at this year’s awards, their 70th edition.

Named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956. This year’s ceremony will be held on May 22 in London.

