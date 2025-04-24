Pope Francis was a voice for justice and unity: PIF

[Source: PIFS/ Facebook]

The Pacific Islands Forum says the late Pope Francis was a voice of compassion, justice, and unity in a world too often divided.

In a joint statement this afternoon by PIF Chair Aisake Valu Eke and Secretary General Baron Waqa, they say, as a global spiritual leader, Pope Francis stood with the most vulnerable, called for the protection of our planet, and championed the dignity and rights of every person.

They say the pontiff’s messages of peace and ecological justice resonated profoundly across the Pacific, where the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation are a lived reality.

The statement says the Pope’s address to the Forum leaders during a meeting back in 2017 at the Vatican City was a message that continues to echo powerfully through the region’s ongoing climate advocacy.

Pope Francis acknowledged the existential threats faced by our Blue Pacific region, especially rising sea levels and intensifying climate events, during this meeting.

The historic visit by the Pope to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific last year left an indelible mark on the Pacific people.

They say that Pope Francis had urged all leaders—political, community, and spiritual—to pursue peace, protect natural resources, and ensure that development truly benefits our people.

They say the PIF joins families, communities, and nations across the Pacific and worldwide in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

