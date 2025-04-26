Split second drama in senior 200m finals

Natabua High School's Frances Tuva [left] and Setareki Saukilagi of QVS

The senior 200m finals at the Coca-Cola Games delivered a captivating blend of speed, drama, and controversy, ultimately seeing Queen Victoria School’s Setareki Saukilagi and Natabua High School’s Frances Tuva emerge victorious in their respective races.

While Queen Victoria School’s Setareki Saukilagi blazed across the finish line to claim the gold medal, the race was initially overshadowed by the disqualification of Ratu Kadavulevu School’s blue ribbon champion, Samuela Navitalai, for a false start.

However, a subsequent protest saw the decision overturned, allowing Navitalai to rejoin the race under immense pressure.

Nathaniel Chand of Suva Grammar School ran a strong race to secure the silver medal, while Navitalai, despite the earlier disruption, dug deep to snatch the bronze.

Meanwhile, Frances Tuva of Natabua High School proved her dominance in the senior girls’ 200m final, adding another gold medal to her tally after a powerful run.

Imeri Nasali of Adi Cakobau School claimed the silver medal, while Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s Losalini Raikadroka secured the bronze.

