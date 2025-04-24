Longest standing track record falls

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Sera Nasilivata has broken the longest standing track record in the Fiji Finals.

Nasilivata won gold in the Junior girls 100 meters where she clocked 12.30 seconds breaking Masilina Rakai’s record of 12.34sec set in 1993 when she ran for Ba Methodist High School.

The 32-year-old record was shattered by Nasilivata who earlier finished the heat in 12.50secs.

Nasilivata could nit believe when she was approached by FBC Sports for an interview that she had broken a record.

A wave of emotion hit the team as they all congratulated the superstar athlete.

She says all the hard work in the past weeks and month has paid off.

She looks forward to maintaining this momentum for the rest of the years in the competition.

