Blue ribbon too close to call: Tabakaucoro

Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro believes the battle for this year’s blue ribbon title at the Fiji Finals will come down to more than just speed.

He says it will be won by the athlete with the strongest mindset.

Having tracked performances across the various zone meets, the former Marist Brothers High School star says the men’s 100-metre final is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with no clear favourite standing out.

Tabakaucoro says it is too close to call at this stage as all the top contenders are running impressive times, but the difference will come down to who is mentally ready on the day.

“I think the one that will probably take it out tomorrow evening needs to come mentally prepared and be ready to take out the title, he needs to take ownership of it. It’s a pretty tight battle and I really can’t say who’s going to take it out this year apart from last year, where Semesa Caginivalu he’s had some really impressive times right from the zone, and you know he demolished everyone in the final. So this year, everybody is sitting around the same area, it’s going to be a pretty tight final.”

He adds he has been impressed by the level of preparation, noting a rise in off-season training among students determined to make their mark on Fiji’s biggest school athletics competition.

Tabakaucoro is looking forward to seeing athletes from Vanua Levu, as competitors from the North always bring something special to the track and are sure to excite the crowd.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

