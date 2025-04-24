Training focuses on energy sector emission monitoring

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, through its Climate Change Division’s three-day training in Nadi, is a step forward in strengthening the national systems for monitoring, reporting, and verifying energy sector emissions.

In his opening remarks today at the Novotel Hotel in Nadi, the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, stated that he viewed the workshop as building the capacity of Fiji’s energy sector stakeholders to prepare greenhouse gas inventories and track energy sector performance against Fiji’s Nationally Determined Contribution to the Paris Agreement.

Dr. Micheal says the workshop is a key activity under Fiji’s Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency project, which is being executed by the ministry in collaboration with the Global Green Growth Institute and with support from the United Nations Environment Programme.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

Additionally, he mentioned that the presence of the stakeholders reflected the shared commitment to building local capacity, enhancing data quality, and fostering collaboration between government ministries, agencies, and the private sector.

The workshop will focus on enhancing understanding of Fiji’s international reporting obligations on national emissions.

Primarily, the workshop aims to build the technical capacity of energy stakeholders to collect and analyze emissions data and compile data for the purpose of reporting.

The last day of the workshop will specifically focus on NDCs, aiming to strengthen stakeholders’ ability to monitor and report on Fiji’s NDC implementation and efforts to reduce GHG emissions with accuracy and transparency.

These sectoral training workshops are crucial for supporting and strengthening Fiji’s climate change governance arrangements and will support Fiji’s ability to make evidence-based decisions and investments that support national energy access, security, efficiency, and sustainability.

Participants of the workshop, which concludes tomorrow, include representatives from relevant government ministries, state entities, the private sector, and academia.

