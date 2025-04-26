Hummingbird META set to soar

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Fiji’s ambition to grow its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises into a stronger economic force has entered a new phase.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica states that the government aims to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP from 18 percent to up to 40 percent.

He announced this target during the launch of Hummingbird META 2025 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

“We are not just launching a program, we are opening a bold new chapter to drive and strengthen entrepreneurship in Fiji.”

Kamikamica said the initiative would accelerate innovation, drive financial inclusion and boost support systems for MSMEs, which make up 98.7 percent of all registered businesses and account for over 64 percent of national employment.

Two key platforms were unveiled to support this transformation.

The Growth Starter System PLUS+ offers business diagnostics, funding access, and tailored growth strategies, while the Hummingbird Certified Mentor Program will connect emerging entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders to strengthen skills and confidence.

Kamikamica said these tools would support a pipeline of change-makers, particularly as the government works to improve the legal and funding environment for small businesses.



The event also featured a preview of the upcoming Hummingbird Crowdfunding Masterclass.

Linked to the new Access to Business Funding Act, the masterclass is designed to equip MSMEs with skills to tap into alternative finance such as peer-to-peer lending and diaspora funding, with technical backing from the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the Asian Development Bank.



Hummingbird META Founder Justin Hoang said the program was built around people, not just profits.

“Entrepreneurship can be daunting, it’s often lonely and while passion drives us, its structure and support that sustain us.”

The program, Hoang adds is grounded in inclusivity, with a focus on supporting rural entrepreneurs, women-led cooperatives, youth ventures and underserved communities.

