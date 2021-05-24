Home

Storm Henri makes landfall at Rhode Island

| @BBCWorld
August 23, 2021 3:44 pm
Storm Henri is expected to cause significant damage as it crosses parts of the US North East. [Source: BBC]

More than 120,000 US North East homes are without power after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall at Rhode Island.

Although Henri had been downgraded from a Category One hurricane, the storm still brought 60mph (95km/h) winds.

Millions of people across Long Island and southern New England have been told to prepare for coastal surges, flooding and downed trees and power lines.

Meanwhile, further south in Tennessee, flash flooding has caused the deaths of at least 21 people.

Dozens of people remain missing in and around the town of Waverly, about 60 miles (90km) west of Nashville, following what local reporters described as unprecedented rainfall.

Rising waters uprooted huge trees, tore through homes – leaving hundreds uninhabitable – and swept away cars. Roads and bridges were damaged and thousands of people in Humphreys County were left without power.

A reunification centre was set up at a school and people were asked to donate items to help those displaced, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

