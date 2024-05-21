Russia fails in rival UN bid on nuclear weapons in space

[Source: Reuters]

A Russian-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that called on all countries to prevent “for all time” the placement, threat or use of weapons in outer space failed with the 15-member body split over the move.

The draft failed to get the minimum nine votes needed – seven members voted in favor of the draft, seven against, while one abstained. A veto can only be cast by the United States, Russia, China, Britain or France if a draft gets at least nine votes.

Russia put forward the text after it vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution last month that called on countries to prevent an arms race in outer space. The Russian veto prompted the United States to question if Moscow was hiding something.