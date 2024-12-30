Remote airstrip used in spycraft cocaine smuggling plot

Police seized about 200kg of cocaine, in single one-kilogram blocks, from a Perth hotel room. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Two men are accused of trafficking 200kg of cocaine into Australia in a clandestine plot involving a small aircraft, a remote airstrip and night-vision goggles.

Australian Federal Police arrested a Victorian man, 48, and a South African national, 44, in Perth’s CBD at 6pm on Saturday following an investigation that began in October.

Both men have been charged with one count of trafficking a commercial quantity of a controlled drug and face a maximum penalty of 25 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

Police searched the Victorian man’s Perth hotel room and allegedly found about 200kg of cocaine, in single one-kilogram blocks, in six suitcases, as well as electronic devices, night-vision goggles and an aircraft-band VHF radio.

They then searched the South African man’s hotel room, allegedly seizing four empty suitcases, aviation navigational equipment, a hardware cryptocurrency wallet, and other electronic devices.

Police allege the Victorian man was seen hiring a utility vehicle in Perth on Boxing Day and loading it with multiple suitcases and jerry cans.

The South African man allegedly met a small aircraft at the Overlander Airstrip, about 700km north of Perth, the next day.

Police allege the pair met in Perth on Saturday and purchased more suitcases, before discarding their luggage and jerry cans in a shopping centre rubbish bin a few hours later.

Investigators allegedly found a receipt for the suitcases in the Victorian man’s hotel room.

AFP Inspector Chris Colley said the charges highlighted the lengths criminals would go to in their efforts to smuggle illicit drugs into and across Australia.

“The AFP has prevented these individuals – and an alleged organised crime syndicate that is likely responsible for this endeavour – from profiting from the distribution of this dangerous drug into and across WA,” Insp Colley said.

The Victorian man has also been charged with possessing a controlled drug in the form of cocaine and failing to provide police access to an electronic device.

Federal police are working to identify the link between the seized cocaine and the small aircraft that arrived at the Overlander Airstrip.