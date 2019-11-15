'You are in hell' - Anger as victims face killer in court

Brenton Harrison Tarrant is being sentenced for the murder of 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on 15 March 2019.

As well as the murders, he has also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.

Victims of the attack have this morning angrily confronted the 29-year-old.

Mustafa Boztas, who was injured in the attack, told the gunman he was “dead even though you can breathe”.

He told Tarrant he was not a human.

“If all humans have one characteristic in common it would be the ability to overcome and forget the past,” he said.

“Something we clearly can do, but something you clearly cannot do – for two reasons.

“The first reason is that you don’t have a future, so you don’t live anywhere but the past alone and lonely.

“The second reason is that you are not actually a human, not even an animal since animals are beneficial to the world.

“You are classified as someone who’s dumb enough not to realize beyond the skin all humans are the same.”

Tarrant was “just an insignificant killer who’s lonely, scared and left alone to suffer for all eternity”, Boztas said.