Man charged in NZ after death of Samoan RSE worker

RNZ
August 25, 2020 12:59 pm

A man has been charged with careless driving causing death after a Samoan seasonal worker died in a car accident in New Zealand on Sunday.

The police said the single-vehicle crash was reported at five o’clock on Sunday

They said two other people were injured in the crash suffering moderate to serious injuries while four other passengers were not seriously injured.

Article continues after advertisement

A 35-year-old man was charged with careless or inconsiderate driving causing death and is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Wednesday.

