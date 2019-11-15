Govt to trial new tech to make contact tracing faster and more effective

A trial of a Covid card has been confirmed today, as the New Zealand Government looks for ways to effectively contact trace.

New Zealand’s Health Minister Chris Hipkins says the “digital solutions can help make contact tracing faster and more effective”.

Hipkins says they are continuing to improve the NZ COVID Tracer app, which includes looking at how technologies like Bluetooth can be utilized to further support contact tracing and have also been investigating the proposed CovidCard.

Article continues after advertisement

An initial trial by Otago University and Nelson-Marlborough DHB “found the CovidCard works under controlled conditions, so they believe there is merit in exploring it further.

After consultation with community leaders the New Zealand government selected the Rotorua region for a further trial involving around 250-300 people.