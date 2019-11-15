Five new COVID-19 cases in NZ

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, including three in the community and two in managed isolation, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

Dr Bloomfield has provided today’s official update on COVID-19, with Minister of Health Chris Hipkins.

He says the three community cases are all linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical church, which has been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster.

Article continues after advertisement

All of these cases were identified as close contacts and were already in self-isolation, he says.

The two imported cases were detected at the managed isolation facility at the Rydges Hotel in Rotorua via routine testing around day three.

There are seven people with COVID-19 in Hospital – 5 inwards and 2 in intensive care. One is in Middlemore and another in Waikato.

Hipkins says targets set for COVID-19 testing of 10,000 tests per day – 70,000 over seven days – with about two-thirds of those in Auckland have “more or less been hit”.

Dr Bloomfield and Hipkins spoke at the Health Select Committee today after an invite from the chair to answer questions regarding the government’s response to the pandemic.

Yesterday, there were 14 new cases of COVID-19, five of which were in the community.