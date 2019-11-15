Home

Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing hearing begins

BBC news
August 24, 2020 11:35 am

The Australian white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand last year is facing survivors of his attack as a sentencing hearing gets underway.

Australian Brenton Tarrant is likely to be jailed for life for the rampage.

Tarrant pleaded guilty in March and was convicted of 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and one charge of terrorism.

Article continues after advertisement

Survivors and the family members of victims will speak at the four-day hearing.

The hearing will take place at the courthouse in Christchurch, the city where Tarrant carried out the attacks in March 2019.

The first session started this morning.

