Australian PM calls sacrificing elderly for sake of reopening Victoria a 'hideous thought'

Suggesting elderly Australians should be sacrificed to coronavirus is “amoral and hideous”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared this as Victoria records its deadliest day of the pandemic.

There were another 19 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Victoria today, taking the national toll to 313.

Fourteen of the deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks. The state also recorded 322 new cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his disgust at suggestions older Australians should have been “offered up” to the virus in order to reduce restrictions.