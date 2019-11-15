Auckland level 3 restrictions to continue to Sunday night: Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night.

Masks was mandatory from today when using public transport at level 2 and above.

Announcing Cabinet’s decision at 3pm after a meeting today, Ardern says the rest of the country will remain at level 2.

The current restrictions – Auckland at alert level 3, and the rest of the country at level 2 – had been due to lift at midnight Wednesday and ministers met this afternoon to review whether community transmission has been contained.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield briefed Cabinet on cases, trends, progress finding the index case, the spread of the virus and whether there are any cases still not linked to the Auckland cluster.

Aucklanders have been divided on the matter, but the city’s mayor and businesses supported an ease of restrictions.

Ardern says keeping New Zealand at level 2 is important because of regional travel – many people will want to enter and leave Auckland once it moves into level 2.