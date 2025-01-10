Los Angeles wildfires devour more homes even as fierce winds start to ease

[Source: Reuters]

Two massive wildfires menacing Los Angeles from the east and west were still burning uncontained on Thursday, but a brief respite from the fierce winds that have fanned the flames for two days allowed crews to slow their explosive spread.

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city’s western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming nearly 31,000 acres (12,500 hectares) – or some 48 square miles (125 sq km) – turning entire neighborhoods to ash.

At least five people have been killed, thousands of homes and businesses have been incinerated and nearly 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, with another 200,000 under evacuation warnings, officials said.

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna told a press conference, adding that the Eaton Fire alone had damaged or destroyed 4,000 to 5,000 structures. Officials said the Palisades Fire destroyed another 5,300 structures, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Human remains detection teams would conduct house-to-house searches once it is safe, County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Private forecaster AccuWeather estimated the damage and economic loss at $135 billion to $150 billion, portending an arduous recovery and soaring homeowners’ insurance costs.

In all, five wildfires burned in Los Angeles County, including one rapidly growing blaze that crossed the border from Ventura County. The skies buzzed with aircraft dropping retardant and water on the flaming hills.

With nerves on edge, Los Angeles County mistakenly sent an evacuation notice countywide to a population of 9.6 million, County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, but a correction was quickly sent.

Thousands of Angelenos fleeing the flames sought refuge in temporary shelters.

Some Pacific Palisades residents ventured back to areas the fire had already swept through, where brick chimneys were left looming over charred waste and burnt-out vehicles.