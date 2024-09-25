India confirms first mpox case in current outbreak

[Source: BBC]

India has reported its first case with the new mpox strain that has triggered a public health emergency alert by the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reports.

Called clade 1b, the new variant is highly-transmissible and has been linked to the mpox outbreak in Africa.

According to media reports, the strain has been detected in a 38-year-old man from the southern state of Kerala who returned from Dubai recently.

Article continues after advertisement

Mpox, previously known as monkey pox, is a contagious virus that can cause painful skin lesions.

The WHO declared mpox, which used to be called monkeypox, a public health emergency in Africa in August.

Since then, the more dangerous variant of the virus has spread to countries outside the African continent, including Sweden, Thailand and Pakistan.