Harris secures Nancy Pelosi's backing for her White House run

Vice President Kamala Harris [Source: Reuters]

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris won the support of one of America’s longest-serving and best-known Democrats on Monday – Nancy Pelosi – in her bid to succeed President Joe Biden, who on Sunday ended his reelection bid.

Pelosi, who remains influential since stepping down as House speaker in 2022, played a leading role in persuading Biden, 81, to end his campaign amid concerns over his acuity and ability to beat Republican Donald Trump or to serve another four years.

Virtually all of the prominent Democrats who had been seen as potential challengers to Harris have lined up behind her, including Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gavin Newsom of California and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

Biden’s departure was the latest shock to a White House race that included the near-assassination of former President Trump by a gunman during a campaign stop and the nomination of Trump’s fellow hardliner, U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, as his running mate.

Harris, 59, lauded Biden for his service to the country on Monday in her first public appearance since he abruptly abandoned his reelection bid and endorsed her as his successor.

Harris did not specifically refer to her new status as the leading Democratic candidate for president.

Campaign officials and allies have already made hundreds of calls on Harris’ behalf, urging delegates to next month’s Democratic Party convention to join in nominating her for president in the Nov. 5 election against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris said in a post on X that she would visit what had been the Biden campaign headquarters in Delaware – now the Harris campaign headquarters – on Monday afternoon. She said Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was feeling better.