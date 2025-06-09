Hamas hands over bodies of two Israeli hostages

Smoke rises in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 30, 2025. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Palestinian militant group Hamas handed over two bodies it said were of deceased Israeli hostages on Thursday, a day after the tenuous Gaza ceasefire was shaken by a series of deadly Israeli strikes across the enclave.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the two bodies had been received by Israeli forces via the Red Cross in Gaza and will be transported into Israel for identification.

Under the ceasefire accord, Hamas released all living hostages in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and wartime detainees, while Israel pulled back its troops, halted its offensive and increased aid into the enclave.

Article continues after advertisement

Hamas also agreed to hand over the remains of all 28 dead hostages in exchange for 360 Palestinian militants killed in the war. Up to Thursday it had handed over 15 bodies.

Israel says Hamas has been too slow to hand over the remaining bodies of hostages still in Gaza. Hamas says it will take time to locate and retrieve all of the remains.

Families of some of the hostages are desperate to provide a proper burial for their loved ones and fear their remains will be lost forever beneath the ruins of Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinians believed to be dead are still missing amid the vast destruction.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.