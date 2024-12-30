Drug link for latest man to 'end up dead on the street'

A getaway vehicle was found in flames near the fatal shooting in Sydney's southwest. (HANDOUT/ABC NEWS)

Drugs and greed are likely behind the shooting death of a man as he left his family home in what police believe is the latest targeted murder linked to organised crime.

A man has been arrested as police investigate the death of a 31-year-old man shot multiple times as he got into a car in Sydney’s southwest about 6.50pm on Sunday by an unknown gunman who fled the scene on St Johns Rd in a white Audi.

The getaway vehicle was found in flames nearby on Bathurst St at Wakeley soon after.

A grey Jeep believed to have also been involved in the shooting has been seized at Bossley Park, where a 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning.

The murdered man allegedly had links to organised crime syndicates involved in the illicit drug market, police say.

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said involvement in organised crime in pursuit of “the high life” often ended the same way.

“It just comes down to what we always talk about, and it’s drugs and greed.

“There’s consequences if you’re going to be involved in organised crime networks and we see it over and over again, they end up dead on the street,” he told reporters on Monday.

Relatives left behind are grieving the sad and tragic death of a man shot multiple times outside the family home, he added.

“It’s a very sad, tragic situation, despite what his history may have been, or what his links are … it’s terrible for his family,” Det Supt Doherty said.

Significant police resources are being directed to the investigation of the brazen daylight shooting in the middle of the festive season, he added, as well as focusing on preventing any further attacks in retaliation.