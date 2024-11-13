Blinken decides against changing military assistance to Israel

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has decided not to change military assistance to Israel for now.

Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

The officials also stressed the U.S. wants to see more steps to address the Gaza humanitarian situation in coming days, the report said.

President Joe Biden’s administration told Israel in an Oct. 13 letter that the longtime U.S. ally must take steps within 30 days on a series of measures or risk restrictions on American military aid.