Australia links COVID-19 outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship

A coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s remote southern island state of Tasmania likely originated from the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

This is the conclusion of a government report published today, as the national death toll rose to 91.

Australia has confirmed about 6,700 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

Nearly all of Australia’s coronavirus fatalities have come in clusters, including one on Tasmania, the state with the country’s highest death rate per capita from the virus.

The Ruby Princess – owned by a unit of Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator – is Australia’s largest source of coronavirus infections.

Some 2,700 passengers were allowed to leave the ship when it docked in Sydney on March 19, despite several passengers showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Hundreds of passengers subsequently tested positive for the disease after disembarking and traveling home across the country, spreading the virus.