Army removes claim Kate to appear at Trooping the Colour from website

[Source: BBC]

The Army has removed a claim made on its website that the Princess of Wales would be appearing at Trooping the Colour in June.

The claim had caused confusion after Kensington Palace said it had not confirmed her appearance.

Tickets were being sold on the site for the military spectacle with a picture of Catherine, and a line saying she would be reviewing troops on 8 June.

However, the Army did not seek approval from the palace before publishing the page.

The attendance of senior royals at events is generally confirmed closer to the time of the event.

The BBC understands that the Army published details for the event based on the princess’s role as Colonel of the Irish Guards – the regiment trooping its colour this year.

But it is for Kensington Palace alone to confirm details of the princess’s engagements, which were recently suspended after she underwent abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition in January.

Kensington Palace has said the princess is doing well but is not due to return to public duties before Easter.

The website also said King Charles III would be reviewing the troops in the final parade on 15 June.

His attendance has also not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, but this section of the Army website will not be altered.

The King has suspended public engagements after beginning treatment for cancer.

Buckingham Palace has not previously indicated when he is due to return to full public duties, but it has said he is continuing with some official work.

It will confirm whether the King will be able to attend Trooping the Colour, the military parade held to mark his official birthday, nearer the time.

The palaces both say they are not in a position to confirm their attendance at any event, due to the recovery of the princess and treatment of the King.