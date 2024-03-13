Alexei Navalny ally attacked in Lithuania

[Source: BBC]

A long-time ally of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been attacked outside his home in Lithuania.

Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer and tear gas while in his car in Vilnius on Tuesday night, Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

The alleged assailant is unknown, as is their motive.

Article continues after advertisement

Lithuanian police have been informed of the incident and are investigating, according to the Reuters news agency.

Another member of the Navalny team posted pictures on social media of Mr Volkov with a bloodied lower left leg and what looked like bruising to his temple.

He was also said to have been hit in the legs and has been taken to hospital.

Mr Volkov, who has lived outside Russia for some years for his own safety, was one of Navalny’s principal advocates for the past decade.

He served as Navalny’s chief-of-staff until the opposition leader died suddenly in prison in the Russian Arctic last month while serving a 19-year sentence after being convicted of charges that were politically motivated.

Mr Volkov was also chairman of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation until last year when he resigned following the revelation he had signed letters calling for the European Union to drop some Russian sanctions.

He faces various politically motivated charges in Russia.

As well as moving abroad for his personal safety, he has also made sure that the activism of Navalny and his team could continue.

This has included anti-corruption investigations, YouTube videos and livestreams during protests and major events in Russia.

Many more activists moved to join Mr Volkov abroad in 2021 after Navalny’s entire political organisation was labelled “extremist” and banned in Russia.

Several of Navalny’s former team are now in prison, as well as some of his lawyers.

With presidential elections this weekend, Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya has called on opponents of Vladimir Putin to turn up at polling stations across Russia at midday on Sunday in an act of peaceful political protest.

It was an idea supported by Alexei Navalny before he died.