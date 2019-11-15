Afghan conflict: Top court backs war crimes probe

An investigation of alleged war crimes by the US and others in the Afghan conflict can go ahead, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has ruled.

The ICC overturned on appeal a previous decision to block the investigation.

The actions of the Taliban, the Afghan government and US troops since May 2003 are expected to be examined.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the ruling was “reckless” and vowed to protect Americans from it.

“This is a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable, political institution masquerading as a legal body”, he said.

“All the more reckless for this ruling to come just days after the United States signed a historic peace deal on Afghanistan, which is the best chance for peace in a generation.”

The deal was signed with the Taliban last Saturday after more than 18 years of conflict.