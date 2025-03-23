Win against Force crucial for Drua

A win against the Western Force in tonight’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round six match is crucial, as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua aims to break into the top eight and secure their first away victory of the season.

Currently sitting in ninth place with one win and four losses, the Drua must overcome the Force, who sit just above them on the ladder.

The two teams have met four times since the Drua joined Super Rugby three years ago, with the Fijian side managing just one win—a 31-13 triumph in May last year.

However, stats from the past five rounds show the Force holding an edge over the Drua in several key areas. The Force has gained 2,037 meters this season compared to the Drua’s 1,973 meters. They also lead in clean breaks with 32, while the Drua has made 18. Additionally, the Force boasts a higher success rate in turnovers and scrums.

With both teams eager to climb the standings, tonight’s clash is pivotal for the Drua as they look to turn their season around and build momentum.

The Drua faces the Western Force at 6:05 pm, and you can catch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

