Nasinu Volleyball to empower youth and reduce crime

In a bid to reduce unemployment and youth involved in crime, Tribal Risks PTE LTD has teamed up with the Nasinu Volleyball Alliance to support not only the sport but also social development by creating employment opportunities through volleyball.

President of the Nasinu Volleyball Alliance, Matai Daulako, spoke about the partnership’s aim, which includes funding prize money for Nasinu’s weekend competitions involving 34 clubs from areas such as Nakasi and Makoi.

Beyond financial support, the alliance is focused on creating a drug-free, progressive community through sports.

“There are four pillars into this, one is creating employment, second is community engagement, third is spiritual faith base and last one is fighting and combating crime within our communities.”

Director of Tribal Risks, Koresi Tabuya, said he will be recruiting unemployed youths for his events company which will offer them opportunities to earn and contribute positively to society.

“We think that employing people without any jobs, we will be tapping into reducing crime and reducing drugs and all those stuff that is common in Fiji now.”

This collaboration is set to make a positive impact by leveraging sports as a tool for community transformation and youth empowerment.