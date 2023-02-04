Nadi upsets Lami in second Extra futsal pool match

Nadi created an upset in day two of the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship defeating Lami 5-3 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Lami was leading 2-0 with goals to Bruce Hughes and Nikhil Chand before Shafeem Buksh pulled one back for the westerners in the 31st minute.

Ronish Singh scored four minutes later for Lami but Nadi answered back with two more goals to Shaheel Valentine and Mohammed Ayman to clinch a crucial win.

In other matches, Ba thrashed Nasinu 8-2, Suva beat a determined Labasa side 4-2 and Savusavu earned its first win by beating Tavua 4-1.

Day three of the competition commences today and you can watch all the action live and exclusively on FBC Sports HD channel.