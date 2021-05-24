Uru, Mataele amongst round four best performers

Two Fijians are amongst the best performers from Australian teams in round four of Super Rugby Pacific.

These are Reds flanker Seru Uru and Western Force winger Manasa Mataele.

Uru scored a crucial try for the Reds and stepped up in the last minute, winning a line-out that could’ve saw the Fijian Drua soar to victory.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Ratu Kadavulevu student also led the defending Super Rugby Australia champs in the number of carries in that match.

According to rugby.com.au, Mataele was the best player on the field for the Force during Sunday’s match.

He produced an individual try, broke through several defenders to cross over and also set-up an intercept in their 22 making way for another attack.

He finished the game with five tackle busts, two line breaks and a game high 111 meters.

The two will be looking to continue their stellar performance in round five this weekend.

Reds face Brumbies on Friday at 8.45pm while Force take on the Fijian Drua on Saturday at 3.35pm.

You can watch the Fijian Drua match live and free on FBC Sports.