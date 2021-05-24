Two national shadow teams for Marist 7s

The Fiji men’s 7s side will be fielding two teams to the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament next week.

This was confirmed by Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram.

Tikaram says the two shadow national sides will be known as Fiji Barbarians and Fiji Warriors.

“We have in the competition this year bringing a lot of experience is two Fiji teams, the Fiji Barbarians and the Fiji Warriors. We also have the New Zealand All Blacks participating as well. I think this augers well for the development of rugby not only in the international scene but at the local scene.”

He adds the Fijiana 7s players will play for their respective clubs in the women’s division.

A total of 48 men’s, 16 Under 18-21 and 12 women’s teams have booked their spot in the mecca of local sevens tournament.

The tournament starts on Thursday with the youth and women’s matches to be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The main cup competitions starts on Friday with games to be held at the national stadium and Burkhurst Park.

The total prize money pool for the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is $47,000.