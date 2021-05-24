Tuiteci saves the day

A last minute try to lock Peni Tuiteci saw Suva clinch a close 21-18 win over Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva was chasing the scoreboard with less than six minutes on the clock and hope rested on its forward pack as they engaged on the scrum.

The Capital side held up well on the two scrums before Josaia Tagivetaua released the ball to the left.

The forwards did their job and Tuiteci charged over to score with the extras added by Enele Malele with a successful conversion.

Suva from a lineout set-piece saw their forwards drive towards the try-line and after two phases they got their first try through half-back Sefanaia Seviua.

Fullback Malele nailed the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Nadroga registered three points on the board after the restart through the boots of full-back Jack Volavola when they were given a penalty.

The visitors were soon on the lead after capitalizing off a lineout error by the capital side.

Nadroga spread the ball fast out wide with winger Eroni Bakabakai spotting space before hitting a grubber.

Suva’s Misaele Petero regathered but was outnumbered as the Nadroga players crowded up and turned the ball over, releasing for Taitusi Lulusinu who dived over for their first try.

Nadroga led 8-7 at halftime.

Both teams had real good chances in the second half but good defense and handling errors denied them.

After a good 12 minutes of back and forth play, Suva was on the scoreboard again thanks to a lineout overthrow by Nadroga meters away from their own try-line.

Tuiteci pouncing on the ball ran a strong line slicing through a scrambling Stallions defense to score.

Straight from the restart, the visitors answered back with powerful work from their forwards.

Jonetani Kunavula showed his physicality bulldozing over for a try before Volavola added the extras with a successful conversion seeing Nadroga lead 15-14.

They later increased their lead by three through the boots of Volavola after being awarded a penalty.

Nadroga lost its grip on the win as the home side backed by a vocal crowd gave its all in the dying minutes and were awarded with a converted try.