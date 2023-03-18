Titans beat Storm in Gold Coast try-fest

[Source: NRL]

The Titans emerged 38-34 winners over the Storm on Saturday afternoon in a contest which saw 12 tries scored in sweltering conditions on the Gold Coast.

The Titans trailed 24-18 at the break before overcoming the error-prone Storm in the second 40 minutes, with star off-season recruit and chief playmaker Kieran Foran impressing, despite spending 24 minutes on the bench after being substituted in a surprise move by coach Justin Holbrook.

Even in his more limited role, Foran set up a try and laid on two line breaks, which included helping rookie winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira to a first-half double.

Article continues after advertisement

While it was high-scoring, it was also full of errors from both sides, with the Storm coughing the ball up 17 times and the Titans 13, with 12 penalties conceded between them.

After taking a six-point lead into the break, the Storm made a horror start to the second stanza, with errors from Jahrome Hughes leading directly to a pair of Titans tries in the first six minutes after half-time.

But Melbourne refused to go away, with tries to Hughes and Xavier Coates in the final 15 minutes ensuring the final result went down to the wire.