Ratu rises above challenge

Tennis rising star Uraia Ratu (middle) [Source: Tennis Fiji/ Facebook]

Fourteen-year-old Tennis rising star Uraia Ratu has acknowledged the struggle he faces in balancing school and training.

He says all of his struggles paid off when he claimed the Under 14 Boys Single title against his Fijian opponent Frank Sun in the West Pacific Regional Qualifiers over the weekend.

Ratu finds it challenging to choose between school and tennis, but he believes that balance is key and was the reason he came out victorious in the qualifiers.

“My long-term goal is just to pass my exams, to get really good grades and to just play good and continue to pursue the sport of tennis further.

Passionate about both Ratu adds he has the skills to excel and succeed in both areas and look forward to the many years ahead of him in the sport.

Tennis Fiji hosted 72 players from Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea for the weeklong event at the Lautoka Tennis Club.