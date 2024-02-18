Nicolas Jarry downs Carlos Alcaraz at Argentina Open

[Source: Reuters]

Third-seeded Chilean Nicolas Jarry cruised to a 7-6 (2), 6-3 upset of No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Saturday in the semifinals of the IEB+ Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

Jarry battled back from a 6-5 deficit in the first set to force a tiebreaker, where he raced out to a 6-1 lead that ended up being too much for Alcaraz to handle. Jarry then won the final three games of the second set to complete the sweep.

Alcaraz was the defending champion of the Argentina Open. He didn’t record a single ace on Saturday while Jarry recorded seven, and the latter also saved three of four break points.

With the win, Jarry punched his ticket to the final, where he will face wild card Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina. Diaz Acosta beat countryman Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in Saturday’s other semifinal. Coria was playing on a special exemption.