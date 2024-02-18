Tennis

Nicolas Jarry downs Carlos Alcaraz at Argentina Open

Reuters

February 18, 2024 12:14 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Third-seeded Chilean Nicolas Jarry cruised to a 7-6 (2), 6-3 upset of No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Saturday in the semifinals of the IEB+ Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

Jarry battled back from a 6-5 deficit in the first set to force a tiebreaker, where he raced out to a 6-1 lead that ended up being too much for Alcaraz to handle. Jarry then won the final three games of the second set to complete the sweep.

Alcaraz was the defending champion of the Argentina Open. He didn’t record a single ace on Saturday while Jarry recorded seven, and the latter also saved three of four break points.

Article continues after advertisement

With the win, Jarry punched his ticket to the final, where he will face wild card Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina. Diaz Acosta beat countryman Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in Saturday’s other semifinal. Coria was playing on a special exemption.

Significant rainfall recorded, wet weather to continue

MSAF and FPCL address oil spill

Ten businesses penalized

Force aims to dismantle syndicates

Vision Investments opens new showroom in Namaka

Anticipatory cash transfers

Seruiratu raises alarm over crime rates

Trial against Kishore Kumar begins

Economic crime is everyone's fight: ACP Waqa

Oil spill at Lautoka Wharf

Police intensifies efforts against drug trafficking

More than 60 shot dead in PNG ambush

Olympics our primary focus: Fuli

Slow start for Tailevu Naitasiri

Flying palaces and dueling aliens star in a Berlinale space trip

Ukraine accuses Russia of executing injured prisoners at Avdiivka, Vesele

Ikanivere and Kuruvoli extend Drua stay

Six Nations: England's Alex Mitchell ruled out of Scotland match

Kristen Stewart calls for more wide-ranging discussions about LGBTQ films

Hard hit by the US opioid crisis, Oregon reconsiders decriminalization

Equal chance for squad: Fuli

Karan keeps Olympic dream alive

FSC addresses recommendations before track reopening

PIF urges responsibility in carbon nations PRF contributions

Local construction companies to develop Keiyasi town

Lack of concentration drags Nasinu down

NDMO calls on Fijians to be cautious

Parents urged to take proactive measures

Fiji welcomes over 70,000 visitors

French recycling plant on fire housing 900 tonnes of lithium batteries

Change in name for Ministry of Employment

Man to front court over alleged deception

Kane unhappy at poor Bayern service, says Tuchel

No more deductions for final cane payment: Singh

BAFTAs 2024: The big winners at Britain's top film awards

Fiji and Austria forge stronger ties

Israel swimmer booed by crowd in sour finish to World Championships

'Oppenheimer' triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards with most win

More than 400 detained in Russia at events in memory of Navalny, rights group says

Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan, Basil Joseph directorial to go on floors in 2025: Report

Russia takes Avdiivka from Ukraine, biggest gain in nine months

Masi excited for new season

Fuli expecting better results in Vancouver

Calls for parental dialogue on social issues

Ministry to outsource contracts locally

Heavy rainfall expected due to active low pressure system

Boosting wellness department vital: MoH

Minister commissions water project in Ra

Supporting rural entrepreneurs is key: Tagivuni

Visa consultants' misleading advice sparks concern

Hojlund's early double seals win for Manchester Utd at Luton

Board of Visitors Policy for state aged care homes

India crush England to expose 'Bazball' shortcomings

Cabinet approves women's plan

Leaders Real Madrid held to frustrating 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano

Dolphins shake off determined challenge from the Titans

Brighton ease to 5-0 win at 10-man Sheffield United

SCGF launches new farmer loan product

Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests

Ba tames Suva, Nadi and Navua register wins

Need to continue investing in our people: DPM

Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'

Naiqama excited for upcoming trial match

Four questioned following seizure of 12kg cocaine

Parts of Fiji back under heavy rain warning

Kamikamica affirms Fiji’s commitment to fisheries subsidies

Survey of government leased iTaukei land extended

London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards

Lautoka take positives from DFPL round one

Australian authorities say more Sydney schools tainted with asbestos

Deepika Padukone likely to opt out of White Lotus Season 3

Israel stages airstrikes across Gaza, makes arrests at hospital

Gael Garcia Bernal explores mind vs body in Berlinale sci-fi 'Another End'

Netanyahu dismisses election calls as thousands protest in Tel Aviv

Fijian swimmers shine in Qatar

Iranian directors say 'forbidden' to join Berlin premiere

Lautoka wins first DFPL match

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Mexico resort town Acapulco

MoH highlights health challenges in remote areas

They need to be reminded, despite pledges

Fiji to pilot AA for Tropical Cyclones

Nicolas Jarry downs Carlos Alcaraz at Argentina Open

KRU gears up for Saturday

At Berlinale, 'Hilde' shows Nazi resistance fighter's quiet strength

Fund your own funeral expenses: Waqairawai

Mbappe, Hernandez earn PSG win over Nantes to extend Ligue 1 lead

Sunny Leone to feature in ‘Petta Rap’ dance number with Prabhudeva!

Surging cocaine violence has Uruguay clamoring for DEA help

Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis

Ukraine shoots down three Russian warplanes, air force chief says

World Aquatics stands by its strict Russia policy for Olympics

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to two years in jail

Navalny's death leaves despair and apathy in Moscow

$1.3b for tourism investments revealed during FETA

Young ready to make late mom proud

Landowners to consider sustainable development plans: Ro Filipe

WAF focuses on staff retention

Hosts make history as UAE, Iran and Tahiti advance

DFPL starts today

DXC Army wins Nawaka 7s

Rabbitohs retain Charity Shield with second-half blitz

Tower Insurance will offer scholarship programs

Arsenal thrash Burnley, Liverpool starting lineup goes cross country

Raiders roll Eels with big second half

Tahiti qualifies for knockout phase in Beach Soccer World Cup

Fiji’s first foreign policy white paper

Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England

Bollywood meets Beyoncé: 'Brown artists can be mainstream too'

PIFS to finalize a constitution for PRF

Ministry to implement capital bill

Fair chance for players: Naiqama

Police seize 20,000 marijuana plants in the North

Putin foe Alexei Navalny dies in jail, West holds Russia responsible

Heavy rain warning downgraded to an alert

Suva Futsal to represent Fiji in Champions League

Kadavu Women’s and Under-20 defeats Nadroga in friendly

FNPF notes less females in Share of Wealth

Israel bombards Gaza, with biggest functioning hospital under siege

India's Ashwin withdraws from England test due to family emergency

NBA All-Star returns to East-West format in LeBron's 20th game

Paul Costelloe, Bora Aksu kick off 40-year-old London Fashion Week

Tens of thousands rally against Hungary's Orban after sex abuse pardon scandal

Nawaka 7s continues to draw attention

Taiwan agrees to bring in Indian migrant workers to ease job crunch

Wara looks forward to game time

Berlin festival film finds love and loneliness in New York kitchen

Online Safety Commission needs more powers

Health ministry raises concern over unhealthy diets

Taskforce to work on establishing ARDIF

Infrastructure is critical to attract investors: Nalumisa

No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev falls in Rotterdam quarters

Rewa and Labasa DFPL match postponed

Leaders Inter ease to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana

Jailed former Thai premier Thaksin to be released on Sunday, PM says

Star-studded 'Dune: Part Two' rolls into London for world premiere

Donald Trump must pay $354.9 million, barred from NY business for 3 years, judge rules

Adults exploit children in drug trade

BOG likely in Suva

Roads closed due to flooding

Rebels steal win, injuries to Droasese, Waqa

Suva Rugby cancels 10s tournament

Kiwis end Kulas Olympic dream

Rosie to bring in electric passenger vehicle for tourists

Juventus first half financial loss widens to 95 million euros

Tennis Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension

Beyoncé: Star 'can open UK country music floodgates'

Prosecution attempts to consolidate drug charges against 13

Alleged M-PAiSA scammer granted bail

Man remanded for alleged sexual assault on minor

Kadavu ready for provincial rugby return

Police notes an increase in crimes against women

FNPF targets reforms for retirement fund stability

India ministers, farmers unions to hold talks hoping to end protests

Flash flood warning remains in Force for Fiji

Climate change impact assessment is vital: Ro Filipe

12 entrepreneurs receive Drua Innovation Small grant

Schools rugby league games for tomorrow cancelled

Karawalevu for Waratahs A

Emirates Hotel to reopen soon

Williamson ton drives NZ to first test series win over South Africa

Blues beat Chiefs, Highlanders thrash Crusaders

Ex-Pakistan premier Imran Khan nominates Omar Ayub as PM candidate: aide

Amy Schumer: Actress hits back at comments about her face

Mudunasoko falls short again in Qatar

India’s Supreme Court scraps Electoral Bonds in setback to Modi’s BJP

Death toll from Philippine landslide rises to 92, search continues

My parents are the backbone of my success: Tuni

Children face triple threat: UNICEF

94 percent increase in drug cases

Production order issued for woman accused of assaulting daughter

Nawaikula files for constitutional redress

Young Cawanibuka to feature for Gospel in FSSRL

Marriage invalidates prior nominations

Team work vital for Kulas today

Indian opposition's Sonia Gandhi to skip elections, but not politics

Private sector partnership is key

Projects underway to enhance food production

Stadium to open to next month, Athletics Fiji cancels meet

Solomon Islands spoil hosts Samoa's party in first semi-final

Cabinet approves legislative review

Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to dispute, not terror

Catwalks and parties: London Fashion Week marks 40 years

Kindy Football program launched for kids

Israel raids main Gaza hospital as Rafah concerns grow

Cabinet approves GCC Regulations 2024

Inter Miami will be my last club, says Uruguayan Suarez

Cabinet endorses review of Nursing Act

Step father faces sexual assault charges

Two fans stop a suspected shooter

Kuruleca attends World Conference

Tinder, other Match dating apps encourage compulsive use, lawsuit claims

Three to front court over alleged deception

Gaza doctors measure children for malnutrition

Australia PM backs parliament motion calling for Julian Assange's release

Police grapples with manpower issue

Employment Minister champions skill-based studies

Ruling on release of Grace Road President shifted

Expect a much improved Drua scrum: Tuqiri

Outsourcing industry eyes global opportunities

Couple to make Fiji Rugby history