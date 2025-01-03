Djokovic continues Monfils dominance to reach Brisbane quarters

Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a 100th ATP Tour title gained momentum as the Serb thumped fellow veteran Gael Monfils 6-3 6-3 to reach the Brisbane International quarter-finals.

The 37-year-old, who is looking to join Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) as players who have won at least a century of titles, breezed through the first set on the back of a solitary break in the fourth game.

Djokovic never looked back from there as he powered through the second set to extend his win-loss record against the French player to 20-0, nearly two decades after their first encounter in the opening round of the 2005 U.S. Open.

Djokovic will step up his preparations for a tilt at a 25th Grand Slam title at the Jan. 12-26 Australian Open when he takes on big-serving American Reilly Opelka in the next round.

Opelka got past Matteo Arnaldi 7-6(9) 7-6(4) while Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, another player who can blow away his opponents with booming serves, upset fourth seed Frances Tiafoe 6-4 7-6(4).

Czech 19-year-old Jakub Mensik earlier mowed down Serbian lucky loser Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-2.

In the women’s event, reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka endured a stern test in the opening set against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva before winning 7-6(2) 6-4.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who overcame a shoulder injury that ended her 2024 season early, also dug deep to defeat Armenia’s Elina Avanesyan 6-4 1-6 6-4 and reach her first tour quarter-final since the Berlin Open in June.

It was the end of the road for third seed Daria Kasatkina, who fell to a 1-6 6-2 7-5 defeat against fellow Russian Polina Kudermetova, while their compatriot Mirra Andreeva eased past Linda Noskova 6-3 6-0.

Two times Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka also crashed out after the Belarusian was defeated 6-4 6-4 by Czech Marie Bouzkova.