Alcaraz enters all-surface elite with French Open triumph

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz [Source: Reuters]

Carlos Alcaraz made a grand entrance into the tennis history books as he claimed his maiden French Open title to become the youngest man to capture Grand Slams on all three surfaces with a see-saw five-set victory over German Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 win may not have been a classic, but the Spaniard showed that he belonged among the elite as he added a third Grand Slam crown to his impressive trophy cabinet that already has the 2022 U.S. Open and 2023 Wimbledon titles.

Alcaraz became the seventh man to win a major on hard, grass and clay courts, a feat that eluded some of the sport’s greats, including American Pete Sampras, who boasts 14 major titles, but never won at Roland Garros.

At 21 years old, Alcaraz has played in three Grand Slam finals and won them all, while for comparison, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were in their late 20s before they mastered the sport’s slowest surface.

Sunday’s defeat prolonged Zverev’s frustration at Grand Slams, with the German still chasing a first title despite reaching the last four eight times.

In the first men’s Roland Garros final not featuring any member of the Big Three – Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Federer – in two decades, Alcaraz and Zverev failed to impress, their lack of consistency making for a disappointing display.

Alcaraz often looked like he had got the upper hand, only to let it slip several times, but he ultimately rose to the occasion against an increasingly frustrated Zverev, who entered the final on the back of a 12-match winning streak on clay.

The fourth seed has now lost both his Grand Slam finals, after losing the U.S. Open decider four years ago when he was two points away from victory against Dominic Thiem.

Alcaraz, who has suffered with bouts of nerves at Roland Garros, where his compatriot Nadal won a record 14 titles, kept his composure despite some blips.

On a sun-kissed court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz slapped a forehand winner down the line to snatch the early break, only for Zverev, who beat an ageing Nadal in the first round, to level for 1-1.