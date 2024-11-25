Sports

Tag rugby highlights fight against violence

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

November 25, 2024 4:15 pm

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

To raise awareness of violence against women and children, students from Tailevu and Naitasiri took part in tag-rugby matches during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Program at Bidesi Park in Suva this morning.

Program coordinator Oripa Lee says the program promotes awareness of gender-based violence in our society through sports.

Lee says students from 20 schools in Tailevu and Naitasiri took part in tag-rugby matches.

She says there are also coaches and trainers from the Fiji Rugby Union present, conducting drills and matches for participating students

“Our program getting in rugby plus, it’s a sport for development. It’s a program that uses rugby to imbed possible life skills in the children with the outcome of promoting gender equality and preventing violence against women and children.”

The program, which started back in 2018, looks to battle the violence against women and children.

