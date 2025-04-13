Suva FC braces for a tough challenge

[Source: Suva FA/ Facebook]

Suva FC is bracing for a tough challenge this afternoon, taking on high-flying Nasinu in the Extra Supermarket Premier League at HFC Bank Stadium.

Club president Nitin Singh admits the task won’t be easy, with Nasinu currently sitting third on the points table, but he remains confident his squad has what it takes to rise to the occasion.

He stressed the importance of a strong defensive performance, saying Suva will need to stay solid for the full 90 minutes if they hope to come away with the win.

“We want the three points from this game, but we know it’s not going to come easy. Like I said Nasinu is a tough team this year.”

Singh also called on fans to turn up in numbers and back the team as they look to climb the standings.

Kick-off is at 3 pm this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium.

