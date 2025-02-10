Jackson fired up for Brumbies clash

The Fijian Drua are ready to kick off their Super Rugby season with an electrifying clash against the Brumbies in Suva this Saturday.

Head Coach Glen Jackson, stepping into his first full season, says the team’s preparation has been strong, with returning players and new talent adding firepower to the lineup.

He emphasized the thrill of hosting the Brumbies in Fiji’s heat, a stark contrast to their usual battles in Canberra’s cold.

“We’re excited to have the Brumbies here, normally we go to Canberra and it’s freezing cold, so hopefully they’ll come here and it’s boiling hot in Suva.”

With a refreshed coaching team and a near-consistent squad from last year, the Drua aim to make a statement early in the season.

Jackson acknowledged the challenge posed by the Brumbies but believes the passionate Fijian fans and the team’s signature style of play will be key to their success.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the ACT Brumbies at 3.35 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in round one of the Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will also air LIVE on FBC Sports.

