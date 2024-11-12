Drua announces squad with co-captains introduced

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has unveiled their 2025 squad for the upcoming Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This squad includes 32 Flying Fijians including the national co-captain.

It also caps off a successful off-season recruitment drive, where all five new signings for 2025 are Flying Fijians who are expected to make a big impact on the competition.

Three squad members are silver medalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For the first time also Drua has announced co-captains which have been given to hooker Tevita Ikanivere and halfback Frank Lomani.

Drua coach Glen Jackson says it’s a very well-balanced side.



Drua coach Glen Jackson

Jackson says despite having lost many players from last year, the ones that they have brought in have experience, mostly from overseas.

New recruits include Vuate Karawalevu, Ponipate Loganimasi, Joe Tamani and Peni Ravi.

Players that are leaving are Apisalome Vota, prop Jone Koroiduadua and the second five Michael Naitokani.