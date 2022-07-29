Sivo helps Eels down Panthers

Fijian winger Maika Sivo helped the Eels secure a 34-10 win against a Penrith outfit reduced to 12 men for 62 minutes after the send-off of star playmaker Nathan Cleary.

The Eels were on top before Cleary was sensationally given his marching orders by referee Todd Smith for a lifting tackle on Kiwis five-eighth Dylan Brown at a sold out CommBank Stadium.

Piling on five first half tries, Parramatta inflicted Penrith’s second defeat of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

In another result, Melbourne Storm ended a four-match losing streak to keep their top four hopes alive after defeating an enthusiastic Warriors team 24-12 at Mt Smart Stadium.

[Source: NRL]